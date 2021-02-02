HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) PT Raised to $18.00

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) had its price objective boosted by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of HyreCar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HyreCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HyreCar currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. HyreCar has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $192.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.97.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 481.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HyreCar will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in HyreCar by 400.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 55,176 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in HyreCar during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HyreCar during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in HyreCar during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in HyreCar during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

