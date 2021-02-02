Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $87.75

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.75 and last traded at $87.75, with a volume of 2577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.57.

HYFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $974,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,770,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,999,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,097,000.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

