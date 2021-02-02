Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Short Interest Update

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,100 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the December 31st total of 580,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 687,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:HUTMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 733,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,238. Hut 8 Mining has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBox AC data centers in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBox AC data centers in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

