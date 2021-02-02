Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Tops $33,993.48

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $33,993.48 or 1.00427162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $163.51 million and $385,601.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00047975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00148848 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00068530 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00264638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00066769 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038192 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Token Trading

Huobi BTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.