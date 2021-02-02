Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 307 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up 1.0% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.50.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $7.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $375.80. 5,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.24 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.07 and a 52-week high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $363.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.48.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,854 shares of company stock worth $15,450,581. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

