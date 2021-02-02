Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,932,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,877,000 after acquiring an additional 214,118 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,346,000 after acquiring an additional 104,010 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,527,000 after purchasing an additional 33,155 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,286,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,497,000 after purchasing an additional 88,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tyson Foods by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,974,000 after purchasing an additional 269,198 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.23. 55,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,077. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.10.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

