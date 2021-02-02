Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 46.0% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 563,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 177,654 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 18.7% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 0.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 311,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 254,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

BEAT stock remained flat at $$71.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 22,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,598. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.66, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEAT. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTelemetry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

BioTelemetry Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.