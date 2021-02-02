Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $4.73 on Tuesday, reaching $133.96. 136,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,298,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -717.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.07.

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.