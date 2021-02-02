Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 56,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 405,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,203,000 after acquiring an additional 22,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.02. 71,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,229. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

