Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,450 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,909,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 44,078 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $994,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,305,002.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.40. 5,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,897. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.71. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

