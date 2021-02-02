Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 395 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $989,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in General Mills by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.98. 148,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,825,545. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average is $60.69. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.