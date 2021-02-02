Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 10,900 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 689.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,950. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.79. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

