Humanscape (HUM) Achieves Market Cap of $8.19 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $8.19 million and approximately $61,178.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00066200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.99 or 0.00851581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00049128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,697.36 or 0.04770562 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00036318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00015004 BTC.

About Humanscape

HUM is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.