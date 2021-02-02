Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Update

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the December 31st total of 424,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

HULCF stock remained flat at $$9.40 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. Hulic has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $12.25.

About Hulic

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the investment, development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate and Insurance. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential and retail properties, hotels, and others.

