Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Update

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the December 31st total of 424,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
HULCF stock remained flat at $$9.40 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. Hulic has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $12.25.
About Hulic
