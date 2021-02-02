Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Plans $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Hubbell has increased its dividend by 29.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Hubbell has a payout ratio of 47.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hubbell to earn $7.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of HUBB opened at $158.96 on Tuesday. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $172.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.46 and its 200 day moving average is $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,478,082.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.