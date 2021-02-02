Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBB. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $158.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.92. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $85.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

In related news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,478,082.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 397.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its position in Hubbell by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

