Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

HLI opened at $66.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $73.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $83,705.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,421 shares of company stock valued at $990,381 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

