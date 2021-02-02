Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Short Interest Update

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the December 31st total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of HMHC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.01. 1,344,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $630.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.63). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%. The firm had revenue of $386.59 million for the quarter.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, Director Daniel M. Allen bought 97,378 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $329,137.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,137.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $62,679,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,472,555 shares of company stock valued at $62,696,355 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,318,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 375,032 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,197,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 405,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 34,627 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,342,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 430,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 385,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

HMHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.77.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

