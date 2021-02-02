hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.48

Shares of hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as low as $0.47. hopTo shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 15,178 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.25.

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter. hopTo had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 88.73%.

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

