Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on February 19th

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

Hope Bancorp has increased its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hope Bancorp has a payout ratio of 52.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hope Bancorp to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

HOPE stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

