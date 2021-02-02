Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Given New $222.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HSBC cut Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.33.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $195.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Insiders have acquired 280,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,524 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

