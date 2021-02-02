Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Homology Medicines posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

In related news, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $6,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,025,500 shares of company stock worth $12,836,800. 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 28.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 324,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 105.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 36.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $563.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of -0.24. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $22.38.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

