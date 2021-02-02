Homeros Price Down 21.3% Over Last Week (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Homeros has a total market cap of $47.68 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Homeros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Homeros has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00048006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00149903 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00068103 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00266197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00067151 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00038575 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,268,600 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

