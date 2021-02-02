Holo (HOT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11.23 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, Holo has traded up 13% against the dollar. Holo has a market capitalization of $125.33 million and $11.23 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00068706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.92 or 0.00862637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00050076 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00040217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.05 or 0.04497767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00019939 BTC.

About Holo

HOT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,691,804,909 coins. Holo’s official website is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Holo Coin Trading

Holo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

