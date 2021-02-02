Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 100 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,850 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 2.5% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.76.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.82. The company had a trading volume of 116,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,826. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.03. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $154.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

