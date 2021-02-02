Hive (HIVE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.11 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Hive has a market cap of $59.32 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hive has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000117 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000228 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 86.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00042103 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 415,576,885 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official website is hive.io . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

