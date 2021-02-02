Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction and Mining product segments. The companys product include mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines and double front work machine. It also offers global e-service and mine management systems. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hitachi Construction Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of HTCMY stock opened at $56.07 on Monday. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.67.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, environmental related products, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators, wheel loaders, mini wheel loaders, road construction machinery, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

