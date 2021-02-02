Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hewlett Packard Enterprise is benefiting from strong executions in clearing backlogs, improved supply-chain and increased customer acceptance. HPE’s efforts to shift focus to higher margin offerings like Intelligent Edge and Aruba Central Hyperconverged Infrastructure is aiding its bottom-line results. Additionally, its target of saving at least $800 million annually by fiscal 2022-end through cost optimization plan is a positive. Moreover, its multi-billion-dollar investment plan across expanding networking capabilities will help diversify business from server and hardware storage markets, and boost margins over the long run. Nonetheless, organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products due to global economic slowdown concerns, which can undermine HPE’s near-term growth prospects.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HPE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,625,134. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of -47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 754,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 198,260 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

