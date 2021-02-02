Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) (LON:HFEL) Insider Timothy Clissold Acquires 5,000 Shares

Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) (LON:HFEL) insider Timothy Clissold purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($195.98).

Timothy Clissold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Timothy Clissold purchased 10,000 shares of Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £300 ($391.95).

LON HFEL opened at GBX 323 ($4.22) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 329.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 316.79. Henderson Far East Income Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 236.30 ($3.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The company has a market capitalization of £457.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 657.14%.

About Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L)

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

