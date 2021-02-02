Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) Trading Down 17.5%

Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSE:HBP)’s share price fell 17.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. 107,769 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 55,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of C$112.91 million and a PE ratio of -17.41.

Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helix BioPharma Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada.

