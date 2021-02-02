Helex (HLX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12,699.98

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Helex has a total market capitalization of $12,699.98 and approximately $2,934.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helex token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Helex has traded 19% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00065639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.99 or 0.00832447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,700.14 or 0.04880382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00036784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00015063 BTC.

Helex is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official website is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

