Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Helen of Troy worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 44.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 36.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HELE opened at $245.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

