HEIDI (HDI) Price Hits $0.0073 on Exchanges

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. HEIDI has a total market capitalization of $6,572.17 and approximately $193.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HEIDI has traded 45% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HEIDI token can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007292 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HEIDI Token Profile

HEIDI (HDI) is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch

HEIDI Token Trading

HEIDI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

