Health Assurance Acquisition (OTCMKTS:HAACU) Trading 3.9% Higher

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU)’s stock price rose 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.63. Approximately 181,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 542,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. in October, 2020. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

