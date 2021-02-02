Head-To-Head Survey: Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) versus Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Landsea Homes and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes N/A -16.36% -0.55% Global Cord Blood 42.17% 12.77% 6.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Landsea Homes and Global Cord Blood’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes N/A N/A $1.77 million N/A N/A Global Cord Blood $172.50 million 2.82 $66.48 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.8% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Landsea Homes and Global Cord Blood, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Landsea Homes on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated designs and builds residential buildings and communities in California. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Newport Beach, California. Landsea Homes Incorporated operates as a subsidiary of Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2020, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality; one in the Guangdong province; and one in the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

