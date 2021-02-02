Head-To-Head Review: Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) vs. SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Semtech and SunPower’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech $547.51 million 8.83 $31.87 million $0.91 81.76 SunPower $1.86 billion 4.44 $22.16 million ($0.47) -103.60

Semtech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SunPower. SunPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Semtech has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunPower has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Semtech and SunPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech 8.30% 9.60% 6.19% SunPower 4.05% -256.87% -2.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Semtech and SunPower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech 0 2 11 0 2.85 SunPower 2 10 2 0 2.00

Semtech presently has a consensus target price of $68.83, indicating a potential downside of 7.48%. SunPower has a consensus target price of $21.33, indicating a potential downside of 56.19%. Given Semtech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Semtech is more favorable than SunPower.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Semtech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of SunPower shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Semtech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of SunPower shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Semtech beats SunPower on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems. In addition, the company provides post-installation operations and maintenance services. Further, it leases and sells solar power systems to residential customers; and sells inverters manufactured by third parties. The company also serves investors, financial institutions, project developers, electric utilities, independent power producers, commercial and governmental entities, production home builders, residential owners, and small commercial building owners. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of Total Energies Nouvelles ActivitÃ©s USA, SAS.

