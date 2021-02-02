Head-To-Head Contrast: The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) vs. Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF)

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) and Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Bancorp and Emclaire Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bancorp $283.70 million 3.51 $51.56 million $1.06 16.33 Emclaire Financial $40.54 million 1.78 $7.95 million N/A N/A

The Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Emclaire Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Bancorp and Emclaire Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Emclaire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.76%. Given The Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The Bancorp is more favorable than Emclaire Financial.

Volatility and Risk

The Bancorp has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emclaire Financial has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Bancorp and Emclaire Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bancorp 20.54% 12.91% 1.14% Emclaire Financial 14.36% 6.98% 0.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.7% of The Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Emclaire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of The Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Emclaire Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Bancorp beats Emclaire Financial on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards. In addition, it offers private label banking; credit and debit card payment processing for independent service organizations; institutional banking; and internet banking services. The Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company operates a network of 20 retail branch offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties, Pennsylvania, as well as in Hancock County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

