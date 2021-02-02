Head to Head Comparison: Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) and China Medicine (OTCMKTS:CHME)

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) and China Medicine (OTCMKTS:CHME) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.8% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of China Medicine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nu Skin Enterprises and China Medicine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nu Skin Enterprises $2.42 billion 1.23 $173.55 million $3.10 18.75 China Medicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nu Skin Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than China Medicine.

Risk and Volatility

Nu Skin Enterprises has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Medicine has a beta of 3.02, meaning that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nu Skin Enterprises and China Medicine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nu Skin Enterprises 0 4 3 0 2.43 China Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $56.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.80%. Given Nu Skin Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nu Skin Enterprises is more favorable than China Medicine.

Profitability

This table compares Nu Skin Enterprises and China Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nu Skin Enterprises 6.54% 19.18% 8.87% China Medicine N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nu Skin Enterprises beats China Medicine on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products. The company also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, and LifePak nutritional supplements, as well as other anti-aging nutritional solutions and weight management products. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. Further, the company operates retail stores and service centers in Mainland China. It sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands. The company promotes and sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and Website. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About China Medicine

China Medicine Corporation produces and distributes prescription and over the counter drugs, traditional Chinese medicine products, herbs and dietary-supplements, medical devices, and medical formulations in China. The company offers various products for applications, including oncology, high blood pressure, and removal of toxins from food and animal feeds. It provides products that treat stagnation of the heart blood, obstruction of qi in the chest, cardiodynia, headache, and dysmenorrhea; upper respiratory tract infection, acute faucitis, acute tonsillitis, acute gastroenteritis, etc.; acute and chronic hepatitis, deferment hepatitis, cholecystitis, etc.; irregular menstruation, dysmenorrhea, and amenorrhea; anemia and deficiency of vital energy; palpitation, dizziness, and fatigue; and cerebral arteriosclerosis and ischemic stroke. The company distributes its products through a sales network in China. The company was formerly known as Lounsberry Holdings III, Inc. and changed its name to China Medicine Corporation in May 2006. China Medicine Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

