Head-To-Head Comparison: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) vs. Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Nikola alerts:

This table compares Nikola and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles $121.18 billion 0.25 $7.42 billion $3.05 5.05

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nikola and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 5 3 0 2.38 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles 2 1 3 0 2.17

Nikola presently has a consensus target price of $35.86, suggesting a potential upside of 53.96%. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.96%. Given Nikola’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nikola is more favorable than Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Nikola shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Nikola has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -31.78% -24.67% Fiat Chrysler Automobiles 0.14% 6.18% 1.66%

Summary

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles beats Nikola on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand. The company also provides cast iron components for engines, gearboxes, transmissions and suspension systems, aluminum cylinder heads, and engine blocks under the Teksid brand; and designs and produces industrial automation systems and related products for the automotive industry under the Comau brand name. In addition, it provides retail and dealer financings, and leasing and rental services; and factoring services. The company sells its products directly, or through distributors and dealers in approximately 130 countries. The company was formerly known as Fiat S.p.A. and changed its name to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. in October 2014. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.