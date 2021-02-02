HashCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45,308.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, HashCoin has traded 22% higher against the dollar. One HashCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $267,273.41 and approximately $45,308.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00068153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.78 or 0.00867569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049987 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00040101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,497.16 or 0.04451650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020054 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

