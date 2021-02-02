Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%.

Harmonic stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. 36,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $775.14 million, a PE ratio of -20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on HLIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.18.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 15,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,322.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 65,049 shares of company stock worth $487,576 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

