Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

HRGLY stock remained flat at $$49.10 during trading on Tuesday. 14 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average is $42.54.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

