Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the December 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.0 days.

HDIUF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

HDIUF remained flat at $$21.39 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $22.07.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

