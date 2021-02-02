Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HVRRY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $78.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $104.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.80.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

