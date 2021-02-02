Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Trading 9.4% Higher

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) traded up 9.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $3.94. 1,868,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 464% from the average session volume of 331,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $71.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $122.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 90,525 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 57.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 41,770 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 36.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 255.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 18,151 shares during the period. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

