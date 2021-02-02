Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Down 18.1% in January

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,300 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 337,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HNRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

NASDAQ HNRG opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.79. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $65.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.