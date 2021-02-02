Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Gap Up to $1.40

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.57. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 3,183 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $65.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hallador Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

