Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Up 61.3% in January

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the December 31st total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:HAIIF remained flat at $$2.10 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. Haitian International has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

Haitian International Company Profile

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, processes, manufactures, distributes, and sells plastic injection molding machines. The company offers injection molding machines. It is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; and provision of logistic services.

