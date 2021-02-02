Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Up 61.3% in January

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the December 31st total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:HAIIF remained flat at $$2.10 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. Haitian International has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $2.10.
Haitian International Company Profile
See Also: Which market index is the best?
Receive News & Ratings for Haitian International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haitian International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.