GWM Advisors LLC Takes $748,000 Position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Business First Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 522.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BFST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $420.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

