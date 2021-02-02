GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,881 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,699,000 after purchasing an additional 333,534 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,409,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,849,000 after purchasing an additional 100,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,856,000 after purchasing an additional 78,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $746.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $789.85 and its 200-day moving average is $731.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,510 shares of company stock worth $17,792,297. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

